Texas: Lawmakers who fled return, likely allowing approval of new redistricting map

Some of the Democratic Texas lawmakers who a couple of weeks ago left the state to break quorum and thus stop redistricting legislation, have returned to Texas, clearing the way for Republicans to pass a new electoral map.

With their return, the Texas House now has enough lawmakers to form a quorum and pass a map that creates five new Republican-friendly congressional seats before the 2026 midterm elections.

Democratic lawmakers from The Lone Star State said Monday that their members refused to return until Republicans adjourned the first special session in the state House on Aug. 14.

Also, according to The New York Times, Democratic lawmakers in the state of California were expected Monday to advance a measure to redraw the state's electoral map in favor of their party, potentially countering changes in Texas.

"We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape," state Rep. Gene Wu, minority leader in the Texas House of Representatives, said in a news release.

Some lawmakers will not return

At least 100 of the 150 members of the Texas House of Representatives must be present to reach quorum. For this Monday's noon session, it is not yet known how many Democratic lawmakers will show up at the Capitol.

According to The New York Times, some of them have already returned to Texas, some have said they would not return to the floor for now and others vowed to stay out of the state.

"I’m not coming back," said Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-Houston). "The only power we have is the power to deny them a quorum," she added. "ho goes to a fight where you’ve already lost?"

However, only some of those who participated in the strike would have to be present to move forward with a vote on the map, as several of the state's 62 Democratic lawmakers did not participate in the strike.

According to POLITICO, Republicans could pick up as many as 10 new seats before the midterm elections, and they are targeting Ohio, Missouri, New Hampshire, Indiana, South Carolina and Florida.

Democrats have vowed to fight back with their own proposals in California, and possibly New York.