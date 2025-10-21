Trump begins remodeling White House East Wing to build $200 million ballroom funded by him and other donors

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de octubre, 2025

This Monday, the White House began remodeling the East Wing as part of a project led by President Donald Trump to build a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

In that vein, the Republican leader announced the news via Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,” Trump wrote. He added that “the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!"

Similarly, he reminded that the construction represents no cost to American taxpayers.

The Trump administration had previously announced that the new ballroom, funded by Trump and private donors, would occupy the space where the offices of the first ladies have traditionally been.

This project, according to Trump, fulfills a dream of several presidents over 150 years to create an event space that expands the White House's entertainment capabilities, aligning with the style of his properties, such as Mar-a-Lago.

What will the grand ballroom look like



Official renderings of the project show a lavish space with gold and crystal chandeliers, gilded Corinthian columns, a gold-encrusted coffered ceiling, gilded floor lamps, and a checkered marble floor. Three walls of arched windows will offer views of the South Lawns of the White House.

According to a statement from the Republican administration, the room will maintain "the neoclassical theme and architectural heritage" of the executive mansion. It will seat 650 people, far surpassing the East Room, the largest event space in the presidential residence today.