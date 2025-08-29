Trump signs executive order with the intention to ‘uplift and beautify’ federal buildings with classical architecture

Published by Agustina Blanco 29 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to implement classical architecture as the preferred style for all federal buildings in the United States.

The move aims to “uplift and beautify public spaces” and engender greater respect from the public, the White House fact sheet details. The directive represents a significant change in federal architectural policies, which traditionally have been handled by independent agencies without direct intervention from the White House.

The executive order establishes that, in the District of Columbia, classical architecture (inspired by Greek and Roman styles, with elements such as columns, friezes, and harmonious proportions) will be the "preferred architecture" for federal public buildings. Only in cases of "exceptional factors" will deviations from this standard be permitted. Similarly, the directive specifically targets the rejection of modern styles such as brutalism, characterized by rough geometric forms, exposed concrete, and a minimalist aesthetic that has been criticized for its coldness and lack of human warmth.

It further notes that since the 1960s, the federal government has largely replaced traditional designs with modernist and brutalist styles, which have been "often unpopular with Americans."

According to the fact sheet, these styles do not foster civic pride or public admiration, in contrast to classical architecture, which is presented as a timeless form.

The administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA) will be responsible for implementing this policy, while the assistant to the president for domestic policy is to notify of any deviations from the preferred style, including brutalism, deconstructivism, or other modernist approaches.

Trump puts his style in the White House

During his tenure, he has pushed for several renovations to the White House complex to impose his personal style, including paving the lawn of the Rose Garden and installing yellow-striped umbrellas evoking the ambiance of Mar-a-Lago, his luxurious residence in Florida. He also gifted the White House with the placement of two new giant masts on the main lawn to fly large U.S. flags, symbolizing a patriotic touch.