Trump gives the White House the gift of installing two new flagpoles

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will install two flagpoles on the North and South lawns of the White House. He described the gesture as a personal "gift" to a place he considers "magnificent" and which, he said, always lacked these elements.

The work will begin this Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. (EST), and the flags will be raised around 11 a.m., as detailed by Trump himself through his social network.

"It is a great honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House (...) It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place" the former president wrote.

"The most magnificent ever made"

Trump highlighted that the masts have been made with high-quality materials and specifications that, according to him, make them unique: tall, conical, stainless, and with internal rope.

He further expressed his wish that these structures will remain for many years to come, proudly hoisted on both sides of the presidential residence.

"Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!" he concluded.

A project he had been preparing

The installation of these structures had been anticipated by Trump in April, when, during a surprise visit with members of his team to the North Lawn of the White House, he expressed his intention to place "two beautiful flagpoles" to hang the American flag. On that occasion, he personally examined the site where he planned to place nearly 100-foot-tall poles, one on the North Lawn and the other on the south side of the presidential complex.