Portland: Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of the National Guard for 60 days

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de septiembre, 2025

Pete Hegseth ordered the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, Oregon. The war secretary was responding to a demand from President Donald Trump, who emphasized that the measure seeks to "protect the city" and law enforcement from attacks by "Antifa and other domestic terrorists."

According to the Department of War in a statement, 200 National Guard troops will be mobilized for a period of 60 days.

The goal of the decision is to "protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other U.S. government personnel performing federal functions," as well as federal infrastructure.

"The Chief of the National Guard Bureau will immediately coordinate the details of the mobilization with you, in coordination with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commander, U.S. Northern Command. The mobilized Service members will be under the command and control of the Commander, U.S. Northern Command," the statement added.

Previously, Trump had asked Hegseth to deploy troops to the Oregon state capital. "At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.