Pentagon announces four dead after new attack on narco-boat in the Caribbean

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de octubre, 2025

Pete Hegseth, head of the Pentagon, announced on Friday that a new attack had taken place in the Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela, targeting a suspected narcolancha. The strike resulted in four fatalities, according to a message posted on the X network.

The statement, accompanied by a video, read: "This morning, following President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal and kinetic strike against a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.”

Hegseth announced that four narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the attack, and that no U.S. forces were injured.

"The attack took place in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela whilethe vessel was carrying substantial quantities of narcotics bound for the United Statesto poison our people," the secretary of war added.