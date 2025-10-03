Pentagon announces four dead after new attack on narco-boat in the Caribbean
"The attack took place in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was carrying substantial quantities of narcotics bound for the United States to poison our people," the secretary of war stated.
Pete Hegseth, head of the Pentagon, announced on Friday that a new attack had taken place in the Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela, targeting a suspected narcolancha. The strike resulted in four fatalities, according to a message posted on the X network.
The statement, accompanied by a video, read: "This morning, following President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal and kinetic strike against a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.”
Hegseth announced that four narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the attack, and that no U.S. forces were injured.
Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/QpNPljFcGn— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 3, 2025
