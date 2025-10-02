Karoline Leavitt warns Democrats that there will be 'very real' consequences if the standoff over the government shutdown drags on

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de octubre, 2025

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a stark warning on Thursday to the Democrats, asserting that the consequences of the current government shutdown could be "very real" if the stalemate persists.

During an interview on Fox News' "America's Newsroom," Leavitt held the opposition directly responsible for the budget stalemate and the potential adverse effects on federal programs.

Along those lines, Leavitt noted, "the Democrats should know that they put the White House and the president in this position, and if they don't want further harm to their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government." She further assured that passing a clean continuing resolution would resolve the conflict immediately.

In addition, on her X account, the press secretary accused Democrats of prioritizing benefits for illegal immigrants over the welfare of U.S. citizens. "They're inflicting massive pain on American citizens to help out illegals who broke into our country," she concluded.

Democrats shut down the federal government and are holding the American people hostage to try to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens.



They're inflicting massive pain on American citizens to help out illegals who broke into our country.

Trump administration cuts



The statements follow President Donald Trump's announcement that he intends to evaluate permanent cuts and layoffs within federal agencies he considers unnecessary. According to Leavitt, these would be areas that "do not best serve the American taxpayer" and could represent an opportunity to reduce the size of government.

For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, endorsed that vision and called it a strategic opportunity for the Republican Party.

In that regard, and in an interview with FOX Business, Johnson argued that the shutdown can facilitate changes that, under normal circumstances, would be blocked by Democrats in Congress.

Additionally, Leavitt reported that President Trump will meet with Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to discuss adjustments needed amid the shutdown. He assured that the administration is committed to maintaining critical funding, including paying members of the Armed Forces.