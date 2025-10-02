The director of Hispanic Communications of the Republican Party assured that the motivation of the Democrats with the government shutdown is to 'destroy Trump'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed GOP Hispanic Communications Director Jaime Flórez on the newscast, with whom she discussed the consequences of the government shutdown after Democrats rejected president Donald Trump's budget plan, affecting some 750,000 federal government employees.

"It's the only thing they have, it's the only mechanism they can do something with, the Democratic Party is a party with no proposal, no leadership, no choice, they have nothing to put on the table. And the Democratic Party has no choice but to keep attacking President Trump. For them, that things are working out the way they are working out for him is the catastrophe. What is left for the Democrats to do but to continue with this obsession to destroy President Trump? That is the only reason that moves them," Flórez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.