Trump administration opens process to exclude Harvard from receiving federal funding

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration upped the ante against Harvard University by initiating a proceeding that could shut it out of federal grant programs. The decision comes in response to accusations that the nation's oldest and wealthiest institution has not acted firmly enough in the face of anti-Semitism on its campus.

In a letter sent Monday to Harvard's interim president, Alan Garber, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights said it will refer the university to debarment proceedings, a mechanism that declares entities ineligible to receive federal funds or do business with the government.

Risk of losing billions

If finalized, the move would represent an unprecedented financial blow to Harvard, whose revenue depends largely on public grants, but the White House insists the university has failed to ensure an academic environment free of discrimination.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the announcement. On previous occasions, it has maintained that it has already taken internal action and has called the government's pressure an alleged infringement on its free speech rights, a justification that has not convinced the Trump administration or those demanding more concrete action against anti-Semitism.

Stalemate in negotiations

Sources close to the talks confirmed that the dialogue between Harvard and the White House has been at an impasse since the Sept. 3 court ruling. According to an administration official, the administration sees no significant progress on the part of the university and believes that it continues to fail to seriously address allegations of anti-Semitism on campus.

The debarment process contemplates several steps. Initially, HHS would recommend suspension of all federal grants for one year, during which time it would assess whether it is appropriate to permanently bar Harvard from accessing public funds. The university has 20 days from notification to request a hearing.