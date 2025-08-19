USCIS tightens immigration policies: 'anti-Americanism' and 'anti-Semitism' are now determining factors in immigration benefit evaluations

Published by Agustina Blanco 19 de agosto, 2025

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented a significant update to its Policy Manual, introducing new guidelines that consider anti-Americanism, anti-Semitism, and affiliation with terrorist organizations as key factors in the discretionary evaluation of applications for immigration benefits.

These amendments, which became effective immediately, affect both pending applications and those filed on or after the date of publication of these changes, and seek to reinforce national security and the country's core values.

The new policies provide that USCIS officials will more strictly evaluate applications for immigration benefits, such as temporary permission to remain ("parole") and EB-5 investor visas, considering factors such as endorsement or promotion of anti-American ideologies, anti-Semitic activities or any ties to terrorist groups.

In addition, USCIS has expanded the social media screening to detect activities or positions that may be considered anti-American, which will be treated as a determining negative factor in the discretionary analysis.

For his part, USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser emphasized that “immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right," highlighting the agency's commitment to eradicating anti-Americanism and strengthening background checks. The guidelines also reinforce that applicant compliance with immigration laws is a crucial element in discretionary decision-making, especially in cases involving fraud, deception or threats to the national interest.

This update also clarifies how discretion will be applied in EB-5 investor applications, paying particular attention to cases where there are risks to national security or criminal activity. USCIS further emphasizes that these measures are designed to ensure that immigration benefits are granted only to those who respect the values and laws of the United States.