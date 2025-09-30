ANALYSIS
After meeting between Trump and congressional leaders, government shutdown imminent
If lawmakers don't reach a deal by midnight Tuesday, which seems unlikely, the federal government will shut down for the first time since 2019.
The meeting between Donald Trump and congressional leaders did not improve expectations about the government shutdown. Everything seems to be heading towards the first shutdown since 2019. Both sides are holding each other accountable on the eve of the September 30 deadline. If lawmakers don't reach a deal by midnight Tuesday, which seems unlikely, the federal government will shut down indefinitely.
While Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, they need Democrats to avoid a shutdown, since 60 votes are required in the upper chamber. Currently, Republicans have 53 senators, so at least seven Democrats need to join them in the vote.
In this context, the White House is in negotiations with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Their demand is clear: extend health insurance subsidies, which expire at the end of the year. On the other side, the Republican proposal is to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) by way of an extension, keeping the government running until Nov. 21.
In the words of former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the only thing that matters in times like these is that "the other side looks like the responsible party" for the shutdown.
Leavitt: Mass firings will occur if Democrats allow shutdown
"I think we're headed for a shutdown."
Monday's meeting didn't appear to have brought them any closer together. Far from the showmanship of the 2019 live face-off between Trump, Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, this new edition had a similar outcome. “I think we’re heading to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing. I hope they change their mind, but we’re going to see," JD Vance said after the White House meeting.
"We have disagreements about tax policy, but you don’t shut the government down. We have disagreements about healthcare policy, but you don’t shut the government down. You don’t say the fact that you disagree about a particular tax provision is an excuse for shutting down the people’s government and all the essential services that come along with it," the vice president added.
On the other side, the perception (especially in terms of blame shifting) is different. "If he (Trump) will accept some of the things we asked, which we think the American people are for, on healthcare and on recessions, he can avoid a shutdown, but there are still large differences between us," Schumer said, stressing that "it's up to the Republicans whether they want a shutdown or not."
The Republican proposal has already passed the House of Representatives, although it failed to pass the Senate. According to President Trump, the Democratic initiative was initially ruled out because it added $1.5 trillion in new spending "that is unrelated to the ongoing appropriations process."
Pathways to avoid the shutdown
To get Democratic votes, it appears that Republicans will have to make concessions on health care, particularly with health insurance subsidies. These were passed by the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and extended under the American Bailout and the Inflation Reduction Act, both pieces of legislation funded by Joe Biden.
As reported by Politico, both Trump and Vance were open to discussing subsidies, but only as long as the government is open.
This shutdown is in Trump’s hands.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 29, 2025
He admitted in the room today that the president gets the blame for a shutdown.
Americans are facing a crisis of rising health care costs. If the government shuts down, it’s because Republicans would rather shut it down rather than help people…
In 2024, according to the House Budget Committee, these subsidies had an approximate fiscal cost of $125 billion.
On the Republican side, they made it clear that they will push their extension proposal again, so all roads point to Wednesday's start of the first government shutdown since 2019.
What is the government shutdown?
The logic comes from the National Constitution, specifically Article 1, Section 9: "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law, and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time."
Once closure is reached, certain agencies directly cease to function. They may be all, some, or particular ones. Employees cannot work, and their pay is withheld until lawmakers reach an agreement.
The government budget has two major types of spending: mandatory and discretionary. Specifically, the shutdown only affects the discretionary part of the budget but not mandatory spending, which includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and interest payments on the debt. These expenditures would not be affected by an eventual shutdown.
The discretionary leg includes federal agencies, national parks, regulatory agencies such as the EPA, and administrative services.
In turn, essential activities such as homeland security, military on duty, air traffic control or emergency medical services continue to operate, despite the fact that their employees must work without pay until Congress approves the funds.
The United States was completely unaware of this scenario until well into the 20th century, when the first government shutdown took place in 1980. Jimmy Carter was the first president to be in charge during this situation, which on that occasion lasted just over 24 hours. The shutdown was repeated in 1982 (twice), 1983, 1984 (twice), 1986, 1987, 1990, 1995 (twice), 2013, 2018, and 2019.
The last one, coincidentally the longest, was 2019. It took 35 days before everything returned to normal operation. It is estimated that 800,000 public employees did not receive their money during that period of time.
One of the most remembered scenes of that shutdown occurred when Donald Trump, then president, had to receive the Clemson University soccer team, who had recently been crowned in the College Football National Championship. Since the employees were unable to work, including in the kitchen, the president bought food from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King.