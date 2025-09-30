After meeting between Trump and congressional leaders, government shutdown imminent

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de septiembre, 2025

The meeting between Donald Trump and congressional leaders did not improve expectations about the government shutdown. Everything seems to be heading towards the first shutdown since 2019. Both sides are holding each other accountable on the eve of the September 30 deadline. If lawmakers don't reach a deal by midnight Tuesday, which seems unlikely, the federal government will shut down indefinitely.

While Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, they need Democrats to avoid a shutdown, since 60 votes are required in the upper chamber. Currently, Republicans have 53 senators, so at least seven Democrats need to join them in the vote.

In this context, the White House is in negotiations with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Their demand is clear: extend health insurance subsidies, which expire at the end of the year. On the other side, the Republican proposal is to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) by way of an extension, keeping the government running until Nov. 21.

In the words of former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the only thing that matters in times like these is that "the other side looks like the responsible party" for the shutdown.

"I think we're headed for a shutdown."

Monday's meeting didn't appear to have brought them any closer together. Far from the showmanship of the 2019 live face-off between Trump, Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, this new edition had a similar outcome. “I think we’re heading to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing. I hope they change their mind, but we’re going to see," JD Vance said after the White House meeting.

"We have disagreements about tax policy, but you don’t shut the government down. We have disagreements about healthcare policy, but you don’t shut the government down. You don’t say the fact that you disagree about a particular tax provision is an excuse for shutting down the people’s government and all the essential services that come along with it," the vice president added.

On the other side, the perception (especially in terms of blame shifting) is different. "If he (Trump) will accept some of the things we asked, which we think the American people are for, on healthcare and on recessions, he can avoid a shutdown, but there are still large differences between us," Schumer said, stressing that "it's up to the Republicans whether they want a shutdown or not."

The Republican proposal has already passed the House of Representatives, although it failed to pass the Senate. According to President Trump, the Democratic initiative was initially ruled out because it added $1.5 trillion in new spending "that is unrelated to the ongoing appropriations process."

Pathways to avoid the shutdown

To get Democratic votes, it appears that Republicans will have to make concessions on health care, particularly with health insurance subsidies. These were passed by the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and extended under the American Bailout and the Inflation Reduction Act, both pieces of legislation funded by Joe Biden.

As reported by Politico, both Trump and Vance were open to discussing subsidies, but only as long as the government is open.

In 2024, according to the House Budget Committee, these subsidies had an approximate fiscal cost of $125 billion.

On the Republican side, they made it clear that they will push their extension proposal again, so all roads point to Wednesday's start of the first government shutdown since 2019.