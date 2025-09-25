Bill to honor Charlie Kirk with a commemorative silver coin reaches Congress

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de septiembre, 2025

House Republicans introduced a bill to honor Charlie Kirk with a commemorative silver coin. The proposal, drafted by Congressman Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) and Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman, August Pfluger (TX-11), consists of making 400,000 silver and legal tender coins with Kirk's face on them. They would come out in 2026 and bear the following inscription, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

If passed, the legislation would direct the Treasury Department to design and mint the commemorative coins with the face and full name of the founder of Turning Point USA. In addition, they would feature the USA motto, "In God We Trust."

"This coin will mark a historic first, as it will make Charlie the youngest American immortalized on legal U.S. currency, cementing his place alongside presidents, founding fathers and other transformative figures who have helped shape our country," the RSC explained in a statement.

Throughout history, several figures have appeared on coins or banknotes without being presidents. Among them are Benjamin Franklin, Henry Clay, Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Webster, Martha Washington, Salmon Chase, Susan B. Anthony and Booker T. Washington, among others.

"I have full confidence that Charlie Kirk will go down in history as one of the most influential men of our great nation's history, liberating young minds from the pernicious hold of leftists in our academic institutions and ushering in an era of brave faithfulness and national pride," Congressman Hamadeh said in this regard.

"Through his leadership of Turning Point USA and relentless advocacy for American values, Charlie built a movement whose torch we will proudly carry forward to defend our nation's core principles for generations to come," RSC Chairman Pfluger added.