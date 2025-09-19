How will history remember Charlie Kirk?

18 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk is already a legend. His life, despite being so short, only 31 years, was full of great achievements and a profound influence on thousands of young people who not only adopted his ideas on political issues, but also in terms of values and way of life. His impact and teachings are so valuable that it is absolutely necessary to defend his legacy. It has only been a few days since his assassination and the most extreme left has already brought out their most vile strategies to try to stain his memory and even exculpate the assassin.

Some believe that Kirk's words and his great accomplishments will speak for themselves in the years to come, but it must be remembered that perhaps the greatest skill of the left is to make up stories and make millions believe their lies. We are talking about the extreme left that has made thousands around the world see communist leaders who are actually on the list of the worst and most bloodthirsty murderers in history as heroes. We are talking about the left that has poisoned much of a generation to the point of making them believe that it is okay to kill babies in their mothers' wombs.

The stories being told are important, and in many ways, Kirk's legacy is central to a better America. We live in the age of social media, where people can't seem to last more than 30 seconds watching a video, and many times, such a short clip is not enough to understand the context of a discussion. This week, discussions on social media have centered on the perception that Kirk's statements have been taken out of context and are unfair. It is essential for the conservative movement to quickly dismantle the false accusations being made, not because we owe the left an explanation, but because Kirk's discussions were valuable and we want Americans to remember him for what he was and not what the left falsely believes about him.

It would be absolutely unfortunate and harmful if we were to allow millions of people who did not follow Kirk to buy into the comments of far-left activists and journalists, and accept the idea that Kirk was a hate-mongering extremist. This, then, also means that we are in a fight to defend the truth, to defend, in general, all those who choose to raise their voices to speak truths when the left labels us "bad people" just for defending our values. We need to send that message to the youth and tell them that it does pay to be like Charlie.

We are also at a crucial time to stop attempts by radicals to exculpate murderers and make a good part of society consider it acceptable to celebrate death or even resort to violence with their own hands, so we need to dismantle and radically reject any attempt to consider or victimize the murderer. This week ABC's Matt Gutman labeled as "poignant," the horrific messages between the alleged killer and his partner, insinuating that a man could be seen trying to protect his trans partner from Charlie's alleged hatred.

Meanwhile, Montel Williams on CNN also seemed to be telling a love story and not a horrific murder committed in cold blood. The commentator had this to say, "I don't believe (Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin) was motivated politically. I think this was motivated emotionally. I think this was an emotionally stunted person, who literally — tried to defend his significant other, not trying to defend some ideology."

These far-left figures are trying to set up a story that is entirely different from reality and absolutely unfair to Kirk and all the young people the conservative leader inspired. We conservatives must make it clear time and time again that Kirk was a person who fundamentally invited dialogue, that his legacy is enormous, and that the killers have no justification. Any attempt to diminish the gravity of his crime is a travesty we cannot allow.