The House rejected a proposal to remove Omar from its committees: four Republicans voted with the Democrats

The House of Representatives rejected a resolution to expel Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from all of its committees. The initiative came from Nancy Mace (R-SC), who accused the Democrat of attacking Charlie Kirk after his murder, "mocking" his supporters, and "belittling" his family.

The resolution pushed by Mace aimed to "censure Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and remove her from the Education and the Workforce Committee and the Budget Committee." The vote ended 214-213 in favor of filing the initiative. Four Republicans voted along with Democrats Mike Flood(Nebraska), Jeff Hurd (Colorado), Tom McClintock (California), and Rep. Cory Mills (Florida).

On Mehdi Hasan's 'Breaking Points' program, the Minnesota Democrat criticized Kirk for some past statements. "There is nothing more effed up, you know, like then, than to completely pretend that you know, his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so." However, Omar defended herself by saying she was never disrespectful to the Turning Point USA founder's family. "You know, all I could think about was his wife and his children; that image is going to live forever," she told Hasan on the show. The Democrat claimed that Mace was ascribing comments from other people to her.

"Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding First Amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally, some sanity in the House," Omar posted on his X account after the vote.

Mace, who was visibly angry on Capitol Hill, made a series of posts on X about the vote, particularly criticizing Republicans who voted with Democrats: "Democrats and these 4 'Republicans' chose Ilhan Omar over decency, over justice, and over Charlie Kirk’s family. They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it."

Mace recently announced she will be a candidate for governor of South Carolina in 2026. The congresswoman entered a crowded Republican primary to succeed popular Gov. Henry McMaster, who will not be eligible for a third consecutive term. She will compete against Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, State Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, and State Sen. Josh Kimbrell.