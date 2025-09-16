Trump claims US took out three Venezuelan drug boats in total
The U.S. government did not immediately provide further details on the exact location or date of the third strike.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States took out three total vessels from Venezuela. The information came a day after the president confirmed a second U.S. attack against boats allegedly trafficking drugs in the Caribbean.
"We knocked off, actually, three boats, not two, but you saw two," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for the United Kingdom for a state visit.
"Stop sending Tren de Aragua into the United States. Stop sending drugs into the United States," he declared in response to a reporter who asked him what message he wanted to send to the regime of Nicolas Maduro.
The U.S. government did not immediately provide further details on the exact location or date of this third attack.
The attacks on the boats
Trump then mentioned on Monday on his Truth Social platform another attack in the area of responsibility of Southcom, the U.S. military command for South America and the Caribbean.
This attack killed three people identified as narco-terrorists, the president said in a message accompanied by a video showing a motionless boat, with people on board, exploding on the high seas.
Politics
Escalation continues: US sinks another Venezuelan narco-boat linked to Maduro
Virginia Martínez