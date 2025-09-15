The Washington Post fired a columnist for her comments after the murder of Charlie Kirk

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de septiembre, 2025

Karen Attiah, a writer and political commentator, criticized The Washington Post for firing her from the opinion department after she spoke out about the murder of Charlie Kirk. Attiah, who has worked for the newspaper for 11 years, spoke out in an op-ed and said that speaking out against "hate and violence in America" cost her her job.

After the murder of the founder of Turning Point USA, the writer made a series of publications on social media. One of them contained the following quote attributed to the conservative activist: "Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person's spot."

However, users pointed out that Kirk was talking about affirmative action and was specifically referring to the rhetoric of African-American Democratic women, such as Michelle Obama and former Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee.

In another post, she wrote that she refused to "tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning for a white man that espoused violence." "Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and absolution for white men who espouse hatred and violence," she added.

"The Washington Post Fired Me — But My Voice Will Not Be Silenced"



Days later, Attiah wrote an op-ed on Substack, confirming her dismissal from the Post: "As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction. Now, I am the one being silenced - for doing my job."

As she wrote, she initially received supportive comments on social media, but then unexpectedly received the news of her dismissal.

"And yet, the Post accused my measured Bluesky posts of being 'unacceptable', 'gross misconduct' and of endangering the physical safety of colleagues — charges without evidence, which I reject completely as false. They rushed to fire me without even a conversation—claiming disparagement on race. This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold," she continued.