Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial in front of Turning Point USA's Phoenix headquarters

Ryder Corral is in custody and will be arraigned on charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to police public information Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

Candles, American flags next to images of Charlie Kirk in Utah (File).

Agustina Blanco
Agustina Blanco

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday after being accused of vandalizing the memorial improvised in honor of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), outside the organization's headquarters in Phoenix.

The incident occurred in the morning hours when Ryder Corral, the suspect identified by police, stomped and knocked over tribute items, including flowers, vases, balloons and American flags.

Videos captured by Fox News cameras show Corral walking over the memorial and destroying objects, until another young man in a blue T-shirt intervened, forcibly removed him and threw him to the ground. Police officers then arrived, who were already in the area to control traffic due to the large influx of the community following Kirk's murder.

Corral was escorted from the area and is in custody and will be arraigned on charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to police public information sergeant Philip Krynsky.

The memorial to Charlie Kirk

The memorial was erected in memory of Kirk, 31, who was murdered with a gunshot wound during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University. The alleged killer is in custody.

