Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial in front of Turning Point USA's Phoenix headquarters

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de septiembre, 2025

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday after being accused of vandalizing the memorial improvised in honor of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), outside the organization's headquarters in Phoenix.

The incident occurred in the morning hours when Ryder Corral, the suspect identified by police, stomped and knocked over tribute items, including flowers, vases, balloons and American flags.

Videos captured by Fox News cameras show Corral walking over the memorial and destroying objects, until another young man in a blue T-shirt intervened, forcibly removed him and threw him to the ground. Police officers then arrived, who were already in the area to control traffic due to the large influx of the community following Kirk's murder.

🇺🇲🛑 Hombre es arrojado al suelo después de vandalizar el monumento conmemorativo de Charlie Kirk en la sede de Turning Point en Phoenix, Arizona.



El sospechoso fue arrestado inmediatamente e identificado como Ryder Corral, de 19 años.



Corral será fichado por múltiples cargos… pic.twitter.com/bSSQ17CD7U — Dan-i-El (@Danielibertari0) September 14, 2025

Corral was escorted from the area and is in custody and will be arraigned on charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to police public information sergeant Philip Krynsky.