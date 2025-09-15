FBI: DNA found at Kirk murder scene matches suspect in custody

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de septiembre, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Monday that DNA traces found at the scene of the murder of activist Charlie Kirk match the DNA of suspect Tyler Robinson.

Robinson, 22, was arrested Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt and is expected to be formally charged with the murder later this week. Authorities said the suspect used a sniper rifle to kill Kirk with a single bullet to the neck, from a rooftop terrace.

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel told Fox News, referring to a screwdriver recovered at the scene.

Patel also spoke of a note Robinson is believed to have written before the crime. The text read "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

The FBI director added that although that evidence was destroyed, forensic evidence of the note has been found in the alleged killer's family home.

So far the FBI has not released further details of the investigation, which is still ongoing.