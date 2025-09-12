Trump warns his patience with Putin is 'running out fast'
In an interview with Fox News, the president said that "Putin is a question mark" and that they are going to have to "come down very strong." Separately, Russia said Friday that negotiations with Ukraine to end the conflict are on "pause," with no date set for a next round of talks.
Donald Trump announced Friday that his patience is "running out fast" with Vladimir Putin, and mentioned the possibility of sanctions against Russian banks and the Russian oil sector.
"It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it takes two to tango," the president told Fox News when asked if his patience was being tested by the Russian leader's refusal to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"It's amazing. When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't. Now Zelensky wants to and Putin is a question mark. But we’re going to have to come down very strong," he added.
Negotiations on "pause"
Russia said Friday that negotiations with Ukraine to end the conflict are on "pause," with no date set for a next round of talks.
"Channels of communication exist and are well established. Our negotiators have the possibility to communicate through these channels, but for now one can rather speak of a pause," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily press briefing.
Irreconcilable positions
President Donald Trump wants to end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, but the positions of the two sides now appear irreconcilable.
Russia demands the demilitarization and surrender of Ukraine, as well as the cession of the Ukrainian regions whose annexation it claims, although it does not control them in their entirety. Ukraine considers these conditions unacceptable and demands security guarantees from its allies, as it is convinced that Russia would attack it again even in the event of a peace agreement.
Talks held in Istanbul earlier this year have yielded no real progress, except for an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war.
Russia and Belarus begin joint military exercises
The maneuvers, called "Zapad," take place every four years and will run through Tuesday. This year's maneuvers coincide with the advance of Russian troops in Ukraine, where they intensified shelling in the country's major cities.