Trump declares pause until April in attacks on Iranian energy infrastructures while diplomatic efforts advance

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a pause on attacks against energy infrastructures in Iran, which will run until Monday, April 6, 2026 at 20:00 Eastern Time. The move seeks to keep diplomatic negotiations with Tehran open, as mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey work to arrange a high-level meeting this week.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction. The talks are ongoing and ... are going very well," Trump wrote on Truth Social about 10 minutes after the close of trading following his worst day of the war.

Context of the pause keeps the diplomatic track open against the risk of military escalation if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. This decision comes after Trump had previously ordered an initial five-day pause on attacks on Iranian infrastructure, which was due to expire on Saturday. The new statementopen against the risk of military escalation if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Risk of military escalation

Previous reports indicate that the Pentagon is developing options for a "final blow" on Iran, which could include ground forces and a massive bombing campaign.

International mediators seek agreement

White House envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey approached the United States to offer mediation. Through Pakistan, the U.S. delivered to Iran a "15-point action plan that forms the framework for a peace deal."

Witkoff stressed that the talks have been "strong and positive" and noted that Iran "is looking for an escape route" from the war, although it has not yet given a definitive answer on the proposed high-level meeting.