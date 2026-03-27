DOJ investigating affirmative action admissions practices at three major medical schools

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de marzo, 2026

The Trump administration asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate three large medical schools for possible affirmative action in admissions. This was reported by The New York Times, which noted that the universities involved were notified by letters signed by Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Specifically, the agency headed by Pam Bondi is investigating whether Stanford University, The Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego are guilty of racial discrimination in their medical school admissions processes.

According to the Times, the DOJ demanded that the institutions turn over extensive lists of data by April 24. Otherwise, they will risk disruptions in federal funding, particularly in scientific research.

"The government is seeking information about medical school applicants from each of the past seven years, including test scores, home ZIP codes and any familial relationships to alumni or ties to university donors. The administration also demanded copies of any internal messages at the universities about diversity, equity and inclusion and any correspondence between school officials and pharmaceutical companies about admissions policies," the media outlet added.

The investigation comes three years after Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in college admissions. In the ruling, decided 6-3, the country's highest court made clear that race cannot be used as a selection criterion, reaffirming the principle of equality before the law. From then on, universities were forced to redesign their admissions processes to meet meritocratic, neutral standards.

In this context, the Trump administration is investigating whether some universities continue to use affirmative action in admissions, favoring certain groups over others.

In August 2025, the White House issued a memo instructing agencies to require colleges receiving federal funds to report detailed, race-disaggregated admissions data, including academic metrics and the evaluation criteria used in selection processes. At the time, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon noted that she said these requirements "will ensure that meritocracy and excellence will once again characterize higher education."