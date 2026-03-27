Sony increases PlayStation 5 prices worldwide

Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de marzo, 2026

Japanese technology company Sony announced Friday an increase in the prices of its different PlayStation 5 (PS5) products, the second in a year, because of "pressures" weighing on the global economy.

"With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally" beginning April 2, Sony said, per AFP.

In Europe, the consoles will be sold for 100 euros more than previously, or respectively 649.99 and 599.99 euros (about $850 and $700) for the versions with and without Blu-Ray player, and 899.99 euros (about $1,000) for the more powerful PS5 Pro.

The PlayStation Portal, an accessory equipped with a screen for remote gaming via an internet connection, will increase by 30 euros to 249.99 euros (about $290).

In the United States, the hike will be between $100 and $150 depending on the console version.

"We know that price changes impact our community," the Japanese company acknowledged, justifying the hike as "a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

In Europe, the digital edition of the console saw a price hike of 50 euros in April 2025, while the models with and without Blu-Ray had hikes in the U.K., New Zealand and Australia.

Launched in 2020 and with more than 92 million units sold, the PlayStation 5 is one of the most popular consoles on the market.

However, sales are down worldwide (-16% in volume at one year for the October-December quarter), despite the arrival, at the end of November 2024, of the PlayStation 5 Pro, intended for the high-end market.

The Japanese group, as well as its competitors, are also experiencing increasing chip shortages, driving up prices for those components and squeezing margins.

In May, Microsoft also raised rates for its Xbox Series consoles worldwide, also citing "market conditions."