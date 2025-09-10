Trump proposes to the EU to impose tariffs on China and India to put pressure on Putin

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de septiembre, 2025

Washington is ready to extend tariffs against Russian oil buyers if the European Union takes similar measures, so as to reduce the revenue Moscow needs for the war in Ukraine, a US official revealed to AFP on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump raised tariffs between 50% and 100% on countries such as China and India as he addressed a meeting of senior U.S. and European officials on such possible measures against Russia, according to that senior official, who declined to give further details.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday and Tuesday hosted a European delegation, in particular the EU sanctions chief David O'Sullivan.

"The source of funding for the Russian war machine is the oil purchases by China and India. If we don't go to the source of that funding, we can't stop the war. And that is what we are looking to do," the official who preferred to remain anonymous assured AFP.

According to this source, the U.S. president is "ready to do it now, but he thinks the EU should do the same," and it was the message conveyed to European representatives, insisting that, if Brussels is willing to fall in line with tariffs, Washington will act.

Trump ready to launch more sanctions: "Yes, I am"

Asked Sunday at the White House about whether he was willing to launch a new phase of sanctions against Russia, Trump replied, "Yes, I am."

For his part, Bessent had already stated over the weekend that the U.S. was "ready to increase pressure" on Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine, calling on the EU to do the same.

In parallel, the Republican leader assured through his Social Truth network that negotiations with India to "resolve the issue of trade barriers" between the two countries are continuing. "I am confident that there will be no difficulty in reaching a satisfactory conclusion for our two great countries!" exclaimed Trump in his message.