With millions heading to airports, Trump loses patience with Democrats and signs executive order to pay TSA agents

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump, jaded by the Democratic bloc in Congress, signed an executive order on Thursday instructing brand-new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, putting an end, at least temporarily, to a crisis that threatens to collapse the nation's airports during one of the busiest air traffic periods of the year.

"The Radical Left Democrats, and their 'Leader,' Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to their Open Border Policies, which will never, ever happen again," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"They almost destroyed our Country, allowing 25 Million People to enter from Prisons, Mental Institutions, and Insane Asylums, those that are Drug Dealers, and thousands of Murderers, many of whom killed more than one person. Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do! Therefore, I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports."

The decision comes after days of stalled Senate negotiations, during which Democrats blocked funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the third time. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, was clear: "The Democrats just voted for the third time to make you stand in those long lines."

Airports overrun and a gridlocked Congress

Trump's executive order comes as tens of millions of Americans prepare to travel during spring break, especially during Holy Week, and airports are already recording unusually long lines because numerous TSA agents are missing work, a situation that several analysts link directly to uncertainty over their salaries.

Against that backdrop, several Republican senators pressed the White House to declare a national emergency and use unappropriated funds to temporarily pay security personnel, according to sources familiar with the talks cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was cautious in her words, saying the administration was "having discussions about a number of ideas to blunt the impact of the Democrat shutdown crisis, but no preparations or plans are currently under way." She then sent an implicit message to Democrats: "The best and easiest way to pay TSA agents is to fund DHS."

Democratic gridlock continues

Democrats stood their ground and again blocked DHS funding, which has been in place since last month. The blue party continues to demand tighter restrictions on the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics. Negotiations have dragged on for weeks with no agreement in sight.

This week, Thune presented what he called his "last and final" offer: funding all of DHS except the enforcement and deportation operations division of ICE, which would entail a cut of about $5.4 billion, about half of that agency's annual budget.

Senator Susan Collins, chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, did not hide her frustration: "I'm increasingly concerned that we're at an impasse with the Democrats constantly moving the goal posts."

Faced with this situation, Trump was emphatic: "I will not allow the Radical Left Democrats to hold our Country hostage any longer."

So what if someone challenges him?

Despite Trump moving his chips, the situation is not that simple. According to the WSJ, any use of non-appropriated funds to pay federal employees faces a major legal hurdle: the Anti-Deficit Act prohibits federal spending without an appropriation approved by Congress, opening the door to potential court challenges.

For now, however, Trump bet on action. And airports, at least this week, will breathe a little easier.