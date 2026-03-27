El Salvador: Legislative Assembly approves life sentences for juvenile criminals

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 27 de marzo, 2026

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a bill Thursday that will permit life sentences for minors for homicide, rape and terrorism as part of the "war" against gangs that President Nayib Bukele has maintained for the past four years.

The document states that "the penalty of life imprisonment is incorporated within the exceptional catalog for minors in conflict with criminal law," a provision included in the reform to the Juvenile Criminal Law which is part of the tough-on-crime policies promoted by Bukele.

The reform provides for "the inapplicability of the special juvenile procedure" that previously applied to serious crimes, although it includes "periodic reviews" of life sentences to evaluate the degree of rehabilitation and the level of risk before granting possible "controlled release."

On Bukele's initiative, the Legislative Assembly approved life sentences on March 17, after several NGOs accused him of committing "crimes against humanity" as part of his offensive against crime.

The document states: "Ratify the constitutional reform agreement," and establishes that "life imprisonment will only be imposed on murderers, rapists and terrorists." This is detailed in the text of the reform, which this Thursday obtained the support of 58 of the 60 deputies of the unicameral congress.

The reform will begin to be implemented eight days after it is published in the Official Gazette.

Legislative Assembly President Ernesto Castro stated, "We have given Salvadoran families the peace of mind that none of these criminals will ever see the light of day again."