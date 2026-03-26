Trump at NRCC dinner: 'The situation in Iran is a stark reminder of just how high the stakes are for the midterms'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump gave a speech during Wednesday night's annual fundraising dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington, DC, where he spoke about the conflict in Iran and the importance of winning the midterm elections. "They want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us," he said of Iran.

In addition, Trump said at the event that the war in Iran is a "stark reminder" of what's at stake for the party heading into this fall's elections. "The situation in Iran is also a stark reminder of just how high the stakes are for the midterm elections. If Democrats had won in 2024, our country would right now be a nation in terminal decline," said Trump, who also highlighted military recruitment under his second administration, asserting that "the spirit" is "back."

Some polls have indicated that Americans are frustrated with Trump's handling of the Iran operation, which could pose political risks for the party as Republicans defend their control of Congress in November. Despite this, Trump commented, "But from now until November, we’re going to fight and I’m going to personally campaign for every one of you. We’re going to go to win in the midterms. We’re going to have even bigger majorities in the House and the Senate than we have today."

Trump v. Gorsuch and Barrett

Elsewhere in his speech, the president also lashed out at the conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn most of his sweeping tariff agenda.

"The Supreme Court, that’s right, of the United States, cost our country—all they needed was one sentence—hundreds of billions of dollars, and they couldn’t care less. And not that it matters, it doesn’t matter at all, but two of the people that voted for that, I appointed, and they sicken me," Trump said, referring to Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch for their ruling on tariffs.