iHeartRadio Awards 2026: Taylor Swift dominates, Bad Bunny takes Hispanic categories

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de marzo, 2026

The night of music at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles left a clear message: the dominance of Taylor Swift has no ceiling, and Latin music, led by Bad Bunny, continues to claim its global throne. The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards not only celebrated the radio hits of the past year, but cemented legacies and rewarded innovation at a ceremony marked by the phenomenon of "The Life of a Showgirl."

The awards reaffirm that, while Swift is still the leading figure in pop, the diversity of genres such as Mexican Regional and K-Pop (with ROSÉ and Stray Kids gaining ground) are what are really nurturing today's music ecosystem.

Taylor Swift, the big winner with "The Life of a Showgirl"

There were no surprises in the main categories. Taylor Swift emerged as the undisputed star of the night by taking home seven awards, including the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed album "The Life of a Showgirl."

Accompanied by her fiancé Travis Kelce, the singer thanked the "Swifties" for the unwavering connection during her tour. In addition to the top awards, she was honored with:

Pop Album of the Year

Pop Song of the Year (for "The Fate of Ophelia")

Best Lyrics (fan vote)

Best Music Video

With these wins, Swift extends her record as the most awarded artist in the history of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, reaching a total of 41 awards.

Bad Bunny and the dominance of the urban genre

In the Hispanic spectrum, Bad Bunny met analysts' expectations. The Puerto Rican artist took home the awards for Latin Pop/Urban Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop/Urban Pop Album of the year for his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

His single "DtMF" was crowned Latin/Urban Pop Song of the Year, beating strong competitors such as Rauw Alejandro and Shakira. The win underscores the artist's relevance in the U.S., in a year marked by his high presence on global playlists and his controversial Super Bowl appearance.

Moment of glory for Grupo Frontera

One of the most special sections of the night was for Regional Mexican, a genre that has ceased to be niche and has become a commercial giant.

Grupo Frontera solidified its position as the best in its category by winning the Regional Mexican Artist of the Year award. Their ability to fuse the norteño essence with pop nuances has allowed them to (literally) cross borders. Although they were competing with big names like Alejandro Fernández and Carín León, the impact of their recent collaborations and their constant rotation on iHeartRadio stations earned them the trophy.