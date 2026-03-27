Epstein victims sue government and Google for disclosing their identities

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de marzo, 2026

Victims of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sued the government and Google on Thursday over the mistaken disclosure of the victims' identities in a slew of documents released online by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In January, the DOJ released more than 3 million files related to the investigation into the disgraced financier, including his ties to high-profile figures.

But officials ran into trouble after the names of the victims, who were supposed to remain anonymous, were not censored.

According to the plaintiffs, the Justice Department "exposed the identities of approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator by publishing their private information and releasing them to the world."

"Even after the government acknowledged the disclosure violated the rights of the survivors and withdrew the information, online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim's pleas to take it down," they added.

According to the lawsuit, Google continues to display victims' personal information in search results and in A.I.-generated content.

The New York Times reporters also found dozens of nude photos of people in the archives, in which faces were visible.