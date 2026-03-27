Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, one step closer to expulsion from Congress

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de marzo, 2026

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL) is one step closer to possible expulsion from Congress following a public hearing of the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives held Thursday.

The bipartisan subcommittee rejected the lawmaker's requests to postpone the proceedings until after her federal criminal trial and decided to move forward with a motion for summary judgment. After a lengthy session that stretched into the wee hours of the morning, the panel determined that there are 25 of the 27 alleged ethical violations proven by "clear and convincing evidence."

The main allegations

Cherfilus-McCormick faces charges for allegedly misappropriating some $5 million in emergency funds (FEMA) that were allegedly paid in error to Trinity Healthcare Service, the health care company owned by her family, during COVID-19. According to the prosecution, some of that money was laundered through various accounts and used to illegally fund her congressional campaign in 2021, in addition to being spent on luxury items.

If convicted in federal court, Cherfilus-McCormick, 47, faces up to 53 years in prison.

The congresswoman has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and denies any ethical wrongdoing. Her lawyer sharply criticized the public hearing, arguing that it is an unfair process.

Pressure grows to oust the Democratic congresswoman

The Ethics Committee must now recommend a sanction, which could range from a reprimand or censure to expulsion. Republican Congressman Greg Steube (FL) has already introduced a resolution to expel her and has threatened to force a floor vote once the committee issues its final recommendation.

Expelling a member of Congress requires a two-thirds majority of the House, which would require the support of several Democrats.

Several Democratic lawmakers in Congress are expressing discomfort with the allegations against their impeached colleague. "The allegations before us are extremely serious," Democratic Rep. Mark Desaulnier (CA) said at the start of Thursday's hearing. "Not only do they have to do with the conduct of an individual member, but they also affect the public's confidence in the integrity of the House as an institution."