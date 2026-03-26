White House rejected Elon Musk's offer to pay TSA salaries because of potential legal disputes

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de marzo, 2026

The White House rejected an offer from Elon Musk to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents during the partial government shutdown. This was reported by CBS News after speaking with sources in the Trump Administration, from where they pointed out that Musk's government contracts could be a legal impediment.

Last March 21, Musk publicly offered to pay the salaries of TSA agents through his X account. The SpaceX founder stated then that he was willing to put money out of his pocket to end the consequences of the shutdown: "I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country."

However, as reported by CBS News, the Trump Administration analyzed the proposal and ended up rejecting it. The information was reported by Jennifer Jacobs and Olivia Rinaldi, reporters for the cited news network.

"The suggestion was taken seriously by Trump officials, but they believe the partial shutdown is likely to end soon. And there could be legal challenges for Musk to fund the pay, even indirectly, because of Musk's various government contracts," Jacobs wrote on his X account.

At the end of March, should the partial shutdown persist, TSA workers will miss their second full paycheck.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, spoke to CBS News about Musk's "enormously generous" proposal.

"This would pose great legal challenges due to his involvement with federal government contracts. The fastest way to ensure TSA employees—and all DHS employees—get paid is for Democrats to fund the Department of Homeland Security," she explained.

The DHS shut down in mid-February as a result of the agreement between Democrats and Republicans to avoid a government shutdown in mid-January, which only funded the agency for 15 days. Once the deadline was met, and in the midst of the controversy over the death of Alex Pretti during an immigration operation in Minnesota, Democrats in the Senate refused to vote in favor of the funding.

Since then, the fallout from the shutdown has spread across the country. Tthe most visible consequence for Americans is the long lines at airports, a product of the lack of TSA personnel. As a result of the shutdown, agents are required to work without pay, so many resign or are absent. The bottleneck caused by the lack of personnel has resulted in longer than usual waits for users.