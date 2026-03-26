Former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appear for the second time before a federal court in New York

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de marzo, 2026

Venezuelan ex-dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, attended their second hearing this Thursday in the Southern District Court of New York, since they were captured in early January during a U.S. raid in Caracas.

Maduro, who smiled as he entered the courtroom, did not address the court during the session, which focused on arguments over who should pay his legal fees. U.S. sanctions prevent the Venezuelan regime from covering those expenses, and Maduro and Flores argue that they do not have sufficient personal funds to do so.

During the hour-long arraignment, federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who is presiding over the case, indicated that he would not dismiss the case even though the former president and his wife claim they cannot afford to pay for their legal defense.

"I will not dismiss the case," the judge said, apparently rejecting the request of the former president's lawyer, Barry Pollack.

Dressed in a gray prison uniform, glasses and headphones for translation, Maduro took notes throughout the hearing and at times spoke to his lawyer through an interpreter, an AFP reporter observed.

Hellerstein says he sees no national security reason to block funds



The magistrate has stepped up pressure on the prosecutor's office over its efforts to prevent the Venezuelan government from covering the former president's defense costs. During the hearing, Hellerstein questioned whether there are national security reasons to justify maintaining such a blockade.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Wirshba argued that the U.S. government should be able to "use sanctions to influence foreign policy or national security. As he explained, that power is key to limiting access to certain resources. "That is the purpose of sanctions and a justifiable reason to limit access to funds," he said. "As your honor is aware, that purpose predates the present criminal case."

Wirshba further recalled that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is the entity charged with assessing whether national security and foreign policy reasons persist for maintaining sanctions, and stressed that "they remain in place."

Hellerstein, however, was skeptical of that argument. "The defendant is here. Flores is here. They pose no additional threat to national security. I don't see it that way," the judge responded, making clear his disagreement with the government's position.

"The defendants are looting Venezuela's wealth," Wirshba asserted. "Allowing them access to those funds now would undermine the sanctions."

Wirshba added that Maduro and Flores can draw on whatever personal resources they have at their disposal, but not necessarily those of a third party.

Trump anticipates more charges, questions Maduro's judicial future

President Trump said Thursday that Maduro will face "other" judicial charges down the road.

"He's been sued for only a fraction of the things he's done. Other charges will be brought, as you probably know," he told reporters at the White House.

"I assume he'll get a fair trial. But I imagine he will face other trials," he maintained.