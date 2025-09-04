Macron assures that 26 countries are committed to participate in Ukraine's security after the war

Published by Virginia Martínez 4 de septiembre, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that twenty-six countries have "pledged" to support Ukraine militarily in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, with the aim of dissuading Moscow from attacking its neighbor again.

"We have today 26 countries who have formally committed – some others have not yet taken a position – to deploy as 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters after the summit.

According to these plans, whose details and country-by-country contributions he declined to disclose, "the day the conflict ceases, security guarantees will be deployed," he explained, either through a "cease-fire," an "armistice" or a "peace treaty."

Therefore, he added that it is not a matter of "waging a war against Russia," but of dissuading it from attacking Ukraine again in the future.

The French leader assured that Germany, Italy and Poland were "important contributors" among the 26.

These three countries had expressed reservations about a compromise, which they conditioned in particular on a "solid safety net" from Washington.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated after the meeting that Rome will not send troops to Ukraine.

Germany, for its part, intends to contribute to the reinforcement of Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense and the equipment of its ground forces, government sources told AFP.

U.S. support was the focus of a video conference with President Donald Trump after the summit, which also involved his special envoy Steve Witkoff, who was present at the Elysee Palace.

No announcement was made on the matter.

Emmanuel Macron was optimistic and assured that "American support" for these security guarantees for Ukraine would be finalized in the "coming days" and that Washington had been "very clear" about its involvement.

The meeting, which was held at the French presidential palace, but also by videoconference, was an opportunity for the Europeans to reaffirm their willingness to do everything possible to push Russia into negotiations.

At the end of the meeting, Emmanuel Macron assured that the Europeans would impose new sanctions in collaboration with the United States if Moscow continues to refuse peace.

He also mentioned joint work with Washington, which would also include punitive measures against countries that support the Russian economy or help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Donald Trump, who said he was very disappointed with his Russian counterpart, warned on Wednesday that "things will happen" if Moscow does not respond to his expectations for peace.

Trump promised, during a meeting with six European leaders on Aug. 18 in Washington, that the United States would provide security guarantees, without specifying which ones.