LIVE: VOZ at the 2026 CPAC in Texas
This year, neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance have been publicly announced as speakers at the event.
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off Wednesday in the city of Dallas, Texas, and promises to be one of the interesting ones in the face of the numerous topics of interest at the moment, passing through the immigration situation and the war in Iran.
This year, neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance have been publicly announced as speakers at the event. However, among those scheduled to speak are prominent figures from the MAGA movement and some of the most important leaders of the Latin American right.
Tom Homan: the government found 145,000 missing children
"Border czar" Tom Homan assured that the Trump Administration located more than 145,000 children who entered the country illegally and were missing. The 'border czar' referred to the issue of missing children during his participation in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas.
During the last four years, millions of people entered the United States illegally, which led President Donald Trump to make the border issue one of the pillars of his presidential campaign. Indeed, he promised to close the border, to carry out a "massive" deportation campaign and another to find the children who entered the country and whose trail was lost.
"I explained to the president, they don't have the digital footprint, so we've got to count on the digital footprint of who they're released to, these unvetted sponsors. And when we started this operation, we quickly found out, number one, they weren't vetted properly, number two, the addresses were never verified," the official explained.