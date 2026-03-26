LIVE: VOZ at the 2026 CPAC in Texas

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2026

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off Wednesday in the city of Dallas, Texas, and promises to be one of the interesting ones in the face of the numerous topics of interest at the moment, passing through the immigration situation and the war in Iran.

This year, neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance have been publicly announced as speakers at the event. However, among those scheduled to speak are prominent figures from the MAGA movement and some of the most important leaders of the Latin American right.