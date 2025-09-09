Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de septiembre, 2025

The Republican delegation from North Carolina in the House of Representatives pushed for the impeachment of Judge Teresa Stokes, who ordered the latest release of the accused killer of a young Ukrainian woman in Charlotte. Led by Tim Moore (R-NC), the group called for formal proceedings to remove the magistrate.

Specifically, the Republicans took aim at Stokes' decision in January, when she released Decarlos Brown "based solely on his 'written promise' to appear at a future court date." They argued that the judge ignored Brown's lengthy criminal history when she released him without bail.

As seen in the video, which went viral on social media, Ukrainian Iryna Zarutskaya was sitting on the train when she was suddenly stabbed in the back. Brown subsequently walked around the carriage, leaving traces of blood falling from the knife. The event took place in the city of Charlotte. Brown, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, faces first-degree murder charges following the fatal stabbing.

"Ms. Zarutska’s murder was not only a profound personal tragedy but also a direct result of a failure of judicial responsibility. By releasing a repeat violent offender on nothing more than his written promise to appear, Magistrate Stokes displayed a willful failure to perform the duties of her office and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice," the lawmakers wrote.

"We urge you to commence formal removal proceedings against Magistrate Teresa Stokes. We further request that the Court conduct a thorough review of her prior bond determinations to assess the full extent of misconduct. North Carolinians deserve to know that those entrusted with judicial authority exercise it with diligence, responsibility, and regard for the safety of the community," they added in the letter, addressed to Roy H. Wiggins, a judge on the North Carolina District Court.

In addition to Moore, nine other congressmen signed the letter—Virginia Foxx, Gregory Murphy, Addison McDowell, David Rouzer, Mark Harris, Richard Hudson, Pat Harrigan, Chuck Edwards, and Brad Knott.

President Donald Trump repudiated the case and took aim at Democratic policies in big cities.

"The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and 'Wannabe Senator' Roy Cooper," he wrote on his Truth Social account last Monday. He later posted a video speaking on the issue from the Oval Office.