Trump blames Democrats after the murder of a young Ukrainian woman in Charlotte: "The blood is on their hands"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de septiembre, 2025

Shortly after the release of the video of the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian woman who was killed on a North Carolina train, the White House blamed Democrats and their "radical left" agenda. Donald Trump spoke out about the case on his Truth Social account, where he remarked that the assailant had already been arrested repeatedly.

As seen in the video, which went viral on social media, the Ukrainian refugee was sitting in her seat when she was suddenly stabbed in the back. The accused, Decarlos Brown, subsequently walked through the carriage, leaving traces of blood falling from the knife. The event took place in the city of Charlotte.

The case caused outrage in the White House, from where they published a statement on the matter: "That has become the norm in Democrat-run cities, where Radical Left policies like 'no cash bail' and 'defund the police' put depraved career criminals back on the streets—free to continue raping, pillaging, and killing their way through our nation."

"Despite that lengthy rap sheet, mental health issues, and forfeiting bonds on three occasions, a Democrat judge released him back on the streets following his most recent arrest in January—free to slaughter an innocent woman just months later," they added.

In addition, they listed some of the policies pushed by Democrats and related to a more lax stance against crime. They named former governor Roy Cooper, as well as current governor Josh Stein.

Trump's response to the murder of the young Ukrainian woman in Charlotte

The president expressed himself on Truth Social, where he criticized the media for not giving enough coverage to the event. In turn, he called for voting for Michael Whatley for Senate, given that he "will not allow it to happen again."

"The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and 'Wannabe Senator' Roy Cooper," Trump tweeted.

"North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy? VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON’T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!", he added.