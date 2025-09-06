Video of the murder of young Ukrainian woman by homeless man in Charlotte subway released

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de septiembre, 2025

The images of the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian woman who moved to the United States fleeing the war in her country, on the Charlotte (North Carolina) subway at the hands of a homeless man have been released.

In the video, the alleged attacker—a homeless man identified as Decarlos Brown, 34, and charged with first-degree murder—seen stabbing Zarutska in the back, while the victim was sitting on the Charlotte subway.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised, The following images may be upsetting to some viewers

The video shows how Zarutska accesses the interior of the train and sits down right in front of Brown, who is making somewhat suspicious movements. Moments later, the attacker pulls out a small knife from one of his jacket pockets, stands up quickly and stabs the victim.

Subsequently, the recording shows how Brown walks calmly through the carriage, leaving a trail of blood, before the eyes of a passenger.

As soon as the crime, which occurred in late August, the authorities went to the scene and could do nothing to save the life of Zarutska, who was pronounced dead in the subway station.

Brown was arrested shortly afterward as the prime suspect and was transported to a hospital to receive care for minor injuries he sustained, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) reported. He is in police custody awaiting trial.

Zarutska had fled his country due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.