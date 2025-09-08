The president speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de septiembre, 2025

Trump spoke Monday at the Museum of the Bible before the Committee on Religious Freedom, which held a hearing on religious freedom in public schools.

In his speech, the president noted that the Department of Education would issue new guidance "protecting the right to prayer" in public schools. Trump stressed the importance of listening to people of faith.

"You are the people I want to listen to. That's why we go to church on Sundays, or we go wherever we go to listen to people of faith," the president said.

Trump family Bible on display

During his address, the president also announced that his family's Bible will be on display at that museum.

"The Bible is also an important part of American history. That is why I am delighted to announce that moments ago I personally delivered the Trump family Bible, which was given to me by my mother," Trump said.

"I remember the moment she gave it to me, but it was used in my two inaugurations and it's also on display in the museum, and I guess now it will be displayed right in the heart of our nation's capital, right here," the president added.

Trump discusses shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church

In his remarks at the Museum of the Bible, the president also addressed the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, which on Aug. 27 left two children dead and 21 others injured.

"I've made clear, the attorney general, Pam Bondi, is working very hard because we must get answers about the causes of these repeated attacks, and we're working very, very hard on that," Trump said. "The Trump administration will have no tolerance for terrorism or political violence, and that includes hate crimes against Christians, Jews or anyone else."

"We're going to go all the way. And you know, when there are horrible murders, horrible measures have to be taken," the president said, before blaming bail for the recidivism of violent offenders.

Trump furious over Iryna Zarutska murder

The president also offered condolences to the family of murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska and vowed to "stand up" to "evil people" in society after being shown the shocking video of her stabbing to death on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"There are evil people, and we have to deal with it. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a lunatic," Trump told reporters.

"A lunatic just got up and started - it's right on the tape, you can't really see it, because it's so horrible - but just viciously stabbed her. She was just sitting there. So they're evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don't, we won't have a country," the president declared, following the release Friday of security footage showing the sickening murder perpetrated by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34.

Trump is waiting for a call from Chicago

The president also assured that his administration is waiting for Illinois authorities to request help from the federal government to combat crime in Chicago.

"We are waiting for a call from Chicago. We will fix Chicago. And again, DC is so safe right now," Trump said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, have repeatedly rejected Trump's proposal to send federal agents to the city.

This Monday, the president cited on Truth Social the crime statistics in Chicago over the past weekend.

"6 people were killed in Chicago this weekend, another 12 were shot and are in serious condition. This would mean that in the last few weeks, approximately 50 people were killed, and hundreds were shot, many are expected to die. Governor Pritzker just declared that he doesn't want HELP from the Federal Government! WHY? What's wrong with this guy?"

"I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them," the GOP front-runner added.