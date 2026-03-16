An appeals court reauthorizes deportations to third countries
The First Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-to-1 vote, lifted the block on so-called deportations to third countries imposed by a lower court.
A federal appeals court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to temporarily resume expedited removals of undocumented immigrants to countries other than their own.
The First Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-to-1 vote, lifted the block on so-called third-country deportations imposed by a lower court.
In a brief ruling, reviewed by AFP, the appeals court stays the decision issued Feb. 25 by a Boston federal judge, Brian Murphy.
The appeals court is ruling on an interim basis and specifies that it will rule on the merits once it has examined the written arguments of both parties and set a hearing date in the coming weeks.
Politics
Judge blocks expedited deportations to third countries
Williams Perdomo
Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the appeals court's ruling, calling it a "key victory" for President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.
In his ruling, Murphy noted that Congress has established as U.S. policy not to deport people to countries where their lives are in danger or where they may be subjected to torture.
The policy of deportation to third countries
According to U.S. authorities, the eight men - two from Myanmar, two from Cuba and one each from Vietnam, Laos, Mexico and South Sudan - were convicted violent criminals.
The Trump administration has defended the deportations to third countries as necessary, as the home countries of some of those subject to removal sometimes refuse to accept them.