An appeals court reauthorizes deportations to third countries

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de marzo, 2026

A federal appeals court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to temporarily resume expedited removals of undocumented immigrants to countries other than their own.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-to-1 vote, lifted the block on so-called third-country deportations imposed by a lower court.

In a brief ruling, reviewed by AFP, the appeals court stays the decision issued Feb. 25 by a Boston federal judge, Brian Murphy.

The appeals court is ruling on an interim basis and specifies that it will rule on the merits once it has examined the written arguments of both parties and set a hearing date in the coming weeks.

Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the appeals court's ruling, calling it a "key victory" for President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.

In his ruling, Murphy noted that Congress has established as U.S. policy not to deport people to countries where their lives are in danger or where they may be subjected to torture.