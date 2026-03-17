Kennedy Center board of directors unanimously approved Trump's reforms

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de marzo, 2026

The Kennedy Center board unanimously approved the shutdown and reforms pushed by Donald Trump. The board also voted to appoint Matt Floca as the center's chief operating officer and executive director, replacing Richard Grenell.

In early February, the president announced the closure for renovations of the Kennedy Center, with the goal of making the theater "a bastion of world-class arts, music and entertainment, far better than ever."

Still to come, however, was the board's final approval, which finally came unanimously on Monday afternoon. "Major renovations are required to keep the facility functional, and that will start right after July 4," Roma Daravi, the center's vice president of public relations, said in a statement.

"This project will transform the Center into a world-class destination worthy of the nation’s legacy and future — a landmark where every American is welcome to experience artistic excellence and premiere entertainment," she added.

As the president explained on his social networks, the decision was consulted with "contractors, music experts, arts institutions and other advisors," who understood that, to ensure a better result in less time, the most reasonable thing to do was a closure.

At the same time, the Republican assured that the money for repairs is already ready. It is unclear whether it is new private donations in addition to the $257 million approved in the 'Big Beautiful Bill' for "necessary expenditures for major repairs, restoration, backlog maintenance and security structures" of the historic theater.

As for Grenell's departure, Trump announced the change last Friday, March thirteenth. About his successor, Matt Floca, has a degree in construction management from Louisiana State University and lives in the District of Columbia with his family. Previously, he was in charge of facilities operations at the Kennedy Center.