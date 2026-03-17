"A president shouldn't have learning disabilities": Trump suggests Newsom's dyslexia disqualifies him for the presidency
The Republican leader called the governor a person with a low IQ.
President Donald Trump suggested Monday that California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's dyslexia should be a compelling reason to automatically disqualify him from the presidency, at a time when the left-leaning leader is widely seen as a possible 2028 contender. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office,the Republican leader called the governor a person with a low IQ and then made mention of his learning difficulties. "Gavin ‘Newscum’ has admitted that he is a — that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want — I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?" said Trump.
Similarly, the president continued his criticism by commenting, "And I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb." White House spokesman Davis Ingle backed Trump's comments in a statement, saying, "President Trump is right. Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest."
Politics
Trump administration sues California over zero-emission vehicle laws
Luis Francisco Orozco
In response to Trump's remarks, a Newsom spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, responded by mocking the president's statements on the social networking site X, writing, "Donald Trump calls Gavin Newsom the president of the United States."
Trump has higher favorability than Newsom
According to the media outlet, its survey was able to determine that 34% of participants expressed favorable opinions of Harris, while 27% said the same about Newsom. While it is true that neither Democrat has officially announced plans to run for president, it is certain that both the former vice president of the Biden Administration and the governor of California have been mentioned by several media and political analysts as possible candidates.