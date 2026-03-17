"A president shouldn't have learning disabilities": Trump suggests Newsom's dyslexia disqualifies him for the presidency

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's dyslexia should be a compelling reason to automatically disqualify him from the presidency, at a time when the left-leaning leader is widely seen as a possible 2028 contender. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office,the Republican leader called the governor a person with a low IQ and then made mention of his learning difficulties. "Gavin ‘Newscum’ has admitted that he is a — that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want — I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?" said Trump.

Similarly, the president continued his criticism by commenting, "And I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb." White House spokesman Davis Ingle backed Trump's comments in a statement, saying, "President Trump is right. Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest."

In response to Trump's remarks, a Newsom spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, responded by mocking the president's statements on the social networking site X, writing, "Donald Trump calls Gavin Newsom the president of the United States."