Hegseth responds to China's criticism of Golden Dome, says it's for ‘protecting the homeland’

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de mayo, 2025

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded strongly to China's claims that the Golden Dome missile defense project is "offensive" and could turn space into a "war zone."

In a interview with Fox News Digital after a trip to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Hegseth emphasized that the project's main goal is “protecting the homeland."

President Donald Trump has promoted the Golden Dome as a key investment within his "America First" policy, describing it as a missile defense shield with a $125 billion budget and a plan to complete it in three years.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Mao Ning criticized the project, arguing that it has "a strong offensive nature" and violates the peaceful use principle of the Outer Space Treaty. Mao warned that the Golden Dome could trigger a space arms race and undermine the international security system.

Hegseth, meanwhile, also addressed criticism of his decision to start a monthly Christian prayer service at the Pentagon, which has sparked debate over religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

“Appealing to heaven, to God, is a longstanding tradition in our military," Hegseth said, citing the example of George Washington kneeling with his troops.

"I appeal to Jesus Christ for that protection, to speak that word and be open and willing to talk about it at the Pentagon. If they want to criticize that, they’re on the wrong side," he added.

Military base name change



During his visit to Fort Bragg, the defense secretary celebrated the base's name change, which was renamed back to Fort Bragg after being known temporarily as Fort Liberty. "Nothing wrong with Fort Liberty. Give me liberty or give me death. I love it," he said, "But give me Fort Bragg every day of the week."

The statement came during "All-American Week," where he addressed the 82nd Airborne Division.

He also faced criticism about his experience for the position of secretary of defense. He responded to those questioning his appointment as Army major, saying, "Hell, yeah, we can have a guy that thinks like the troops.”

Speaking directly to paratroopers, he shared his personal experience, "I've been in that formation, loosening my knees, taking a deep breath, gazing over the horizon, sweating and wondering what time it is, but I can't move my arm. I've been in your boots.”

Salary increase and reduction of positions



In an announcement that generated excitement, Hegseth reported that the "jump pay" for Army paratroopers will increase from $150 to $200 a month, while jump masters will see their pay rise from $150 to $300.

General Gregory Anderson, head of the 18th Airborne Corps, explained that the Army will reduce paratrooper slots from 56,756 to 36,756 to prioritize quality over quantity, as limited aircraft capacity has affected readiness.

Hegseth concluded his speech by praising the paratroopers, "Here’s to our paratroopers, our jumpmasters, who do the difficult things in difficult places that most Americans can never imagine."