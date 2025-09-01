Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump announced that Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. The president communicated the news on his Truth Social account, just one day after the former mayor of New York City suffered a serious car accident.

Giuliani, now 81, was involved in an accident in New Hampshire on Sunday. As confirmed by his team, the rental car in which he was traveling was struck from behind at high speed, resulting in a fractured spine and multiple arm and leg injuries.

His spokesman, Michael Ragusa, confirmed that it was not a targeted attack on the Republican. "We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani's privacy and recovery and to refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories." Currently, the former presidential candidate is hospitalized and receiving medical treatment.

In this context, Trump announced that he will receive the highest civilian distinction, although he did not specify further details.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," the president wrote.

"Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" he added.

While there was a precedent created by Harry Truman, the modern version of the award was created by President John F. Kennedy.

As established by the executive order signed in February 1963, the president of the United States may award the medal to any person (U.S. citizen or foreign national) who has made "an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."