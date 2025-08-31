Rudy Giuliani suffers serious car accident after supporting domestic violence victim

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de agosto, 2025

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured Saturday night in a traffic accident in New Hampshire. As confirmed by his staff, the rental vehicle he was riding in was struck from behind at high speed, resulting in a fractured vertebra and multiple arm and leg injuries.

Giuliani, 81, remains hospitalized in a Manchester-area hospital, where he is expected to remain under observation for several days before being released with a brace to stabilize the spine injury. His spokesman, Michael Ragusa, reported that despite the severity of the accident, the former mayor is in good spirits.

Giuliani was helping a woman before the accident

Minutes before the crash, Giuliani had stopped his vehicle to assist a female domestic violence victim. He called 911 and remained at the scene until police arrived to ensure the woman was protected. It was after returning to his car that the impact occurred.