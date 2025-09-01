Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

A spokesman for Giuliani assures that the car accident in New Hampshire 'was not a targeted attack'

Michael Ragusa in a statement issued on X further requested that they “respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Archive) / Leonardo Munoz

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Archive) / Leonardo MunozAFP

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

New York's ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to his spokesman and security chief, Michael Ragusa.

"This was not a targeted attack," Ragusa emphasized in a statement issued in response to speculation raised on X. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”

He also stressed that the former mayor is receiving medical attention and is in the process of recovery.

For its part, the New Hampshire State Police is investigating the accident. So far, no charges have been filed and no details have been released about the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Giuliani's accident

According to Ragusa, Giuliani initially stopped on the road to assist a woman who identified herself as a victim of domestic violence. The former mayor called 911 and remained at the scene until New Hampshire State Police officers arrived.

After making sure the situation was under control, Giuliani continued his journey in a rental vehicle, which minutes later was struck from behind at high speed by another car.

Authorities confirmed that the domestic violence incident to which Giuliani responded is not related to the car accident.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking