A spokesman for Giuliani assures that the car accident in New Hampshire 'was not a targeted attack'

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de septiembre, 2025

New York's ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to his spokesman and security chief, Michael Ragusa.

"This was not a targeted attack," Ragusa emphasized in a statement issued in response to speculation raised on X. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”

He also stressed that the former mayor is receiving medical attention and is in the process of recovery.

For its part, the New Hampshire State Police is investigating the accident. So far, no charges have been filed and no details have been released about the driver of the other vehicle involved.