Trump will sign an executive order to require voters to present an ID at the time of voting

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump announced overnight that he will sign an executive order to begin requiring voter ID in every election across the United States. Through a post on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader indicated that he also intends to implement other reforms in the way elections are conducted in the country, representing the fulfillment of one of the promises made during his 2024 presidential campaign, when he faced Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!" Trump wrote on his social network.

Questioning the electoral system

Since his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, Trump has been questioning the country's electoral system to the point where he has even claimed that the results of said electoral event were the product of fraud, of which there is still no hard evidence to confirm it. For years, the president has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, advocating instead for the use of paper ballots and manual counts, claiming that this is a more reliable method than relying on machines.

Earlier this month, Trump promised to issue an executive order to end, before the 2026 congressional elections, not only the use of voting machines but also vote-by-mail voting. However, some media outlets, such as Reuters, have highlighted that it is not entirely clear whether the Republican leader has the constitutional power to implement this type of measure, considering that federal elections are administered at the state level.