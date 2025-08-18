Trump to lead push to end mail-in voting ahead of the midterms

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump announced he will lead a movement to end vote-by-mail and the use of voting machines, which he described as “inaccurate,” “very expensive” and “controversial.”

In that sense, the president argued that voting machines “cost ten times more than watermarked paper, which is accurate, sophisticated, faster and leaves no doubt at the end of the day about who won and who lost the election.”

The president assured that the initiative is intended to strengthen electoral transparency ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections," the president posted on Truth Social.

"REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY," the Republican added.