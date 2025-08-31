Voz media US Voz.us
Trump attacks Illinois governor on Chicago crime: 'Straighten it out, fast, or we’re coming'

"Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and J.B. Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Just The News/Nicholas Ballasy

President Trump on Saturday attacked Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and again threatened to send National Guard troops and federal agents to Chicago to combat crime.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, said on Saturday that local police there wouldn't cooperate with the federal security presence that Trump might send.

"He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA," he added.

Pritzker said Trump is contemplating authorizing an "invasion" of Chicago with National Guard troops.

"It's clear that, in secret, they're planning this. Well, it's an invasion with U.S. troops, if they, in fact, do that," Pritzker said on Saturday.

