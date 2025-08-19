White House spokeswoman on destroyers traveling to Venezuela: US will use "all its power" to stop drug trafficking and Maduro is a "fugitive"
Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the deployment of the ships responds to Washington's strategy to combat the trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs affecting communities in the United States.
The White House made clear Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration is willing to employ "every element of American power" to curb drug trafficking from Latin America, while reiterating that Nicolas Maduro is not a legitimate president, but the "fugitive head" of a cartel accused of sending drugs into U.S. territory.
Presidential spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the deployment of three destroyers with some 4,000 soldiers to international waters in the Caribbean, near Venezuela, responds to Washington's strategy to combat the trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs that affect communities in the United States.
Three destroyers and an extended deployment
The war ships USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson are headed to the area and will remain deployed for several months, according to Pentagon sources cited by U.S. media. The operation will also feature P-8 surveillance aircraft, attack submarines and battleships, according to reports.
The move is part of a directive signed by Trump earlier this month authorizing the Defense Department to use military force against Latin American cartels declared foreign terrorist organizations. These include Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, MS-13 in El Salvador and various Mexican criminal structures.
World
US sends three warships off Venezuelan coast to fight drug trafficking
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Maduro targeted as drug kingpin
World
Maduro announces the deployment of 4.5 million militiamen in response to the US
Diane Hernández
Caracas responds with military mobilization
In reaction to the deployment, Maduro announced the activation of millions of members of the National Militia and "all the necessary mechanisms" to, he said, guarantee the sovereignty of the country.
The diplomatic and military confrontation occurs while the Trump Administration reinforces its national security policy, arguing that the threat of drug trafficking transcends borders and constitutes a direct risk to U.S. citizens.