Hillary Clinton says she will nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in ending the war in Ukraine

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de agosto, 2025

Former secretary of state and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated that she is willing to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to end the war in Ukraine without the invaded country surrendering territory to Russia.

The remarks came on Friday during the "Raging Moderates" podcast, where Clinton said that if Trump "were the architect" of a deal that would stop the conflict and confront Vladimir Putin without territorial concessions, she would "nominate him" for the prestigious award. "My goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin," she added.

The proposal came at a key moment, as Trump travels to Alaska to begin historic talks with the Russian president, with the expectation of reaching an understanding that would end more than three years of war. The president has expressed confidence in reaching an agreement, estimating only a 25% chance of negotiations failing.

An unexpected recognition

Clinton's statements take on greater relevance when considering her history of clashes with Trump. Since her defeat in the 2016 election, the former New York senator has been one of his most persistent critics, accusing him of praising Putin, of generating friction with allies and of being unprepared to lead the nation.

Repeatedly, Clinton has called him "unstable" and dangerous to national security, going so far as to question his ability to handle nuclear codes. Most recently, in February of this year, she warned that a second term would make him "more unhinged" than he was in 2016.