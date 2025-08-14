Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia...: Trump reaps nominations for Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de agosto, 2025

Foreign policy and the global situation are among the areas where Donald Trump is having the greatest impact since returning to the White House. He discussed these issues during his campaign and is following through on his promises. The president is working to resolve conflicts—whether military or diplomatic—by acting as an intermediary between the involved countries, and has already succeeded in resolving some of them.

Leaders from various countries are recognizing Trump's efforts to prevent diplomatic tensions and promote global peace. In light of this, they have called for the president to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

To date, seven countries - primarily from regions where conflicts are common—are advocating for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The White House has compiled a list of the leaders or administrations from these nations.

"President Donald J. Trump is the President of Peace," the White House wrote in a post on Instagram.

The list of countries calling for Trump's Nobel Peace Prize



The first to do so was Pakistan. Its government officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in mid-June 2025, after the president avoided a large-scale armed conflict between the country and India. Islambad claimed that Trump’s actions were crucial for both nations to reach a ceasefire.

Weeks later, in July, Israel joined the request. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he sent a letter to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, because of the Abraham Accords signed during his first term and the many actions he has taken in the Middle East.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but also of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for his leadership. It's a well-deserved nomination," Netanyahu told Trump in person during a meeting at the White House.

In August, Cambodia's deputy prime minister, Sun Chanthol, assured that his country would nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for having brokered the conflict between his country and Thailand, which was instrumental in establishing a ceasefire. When asked about it, the president said "yes. We recognize your great efforts for peace," he added.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia also said that they would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The president was instrumental in ending the conflict waged by the two countries for more than three decades.

"Perhaps we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinian to send a joint appeal to the Nobel Prize committee to give President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said. "I believe that President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend and promote him," said, for his part, the Armenian prime minister.

In Africa, Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema and Rwanda Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe have said Trump should receive the distinction, according to Newsweek.

Internal requests

Within the U.S., several people have suggested Trump be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump, such as, Representatives Buddy Carter (Georgia) and Claudia Tenney (New York) as well as Senators Bernie Moreno (Ohio) and Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), all from the Republican Party.